Derby County in talks with trio over fresh contract agreements

Derby County are in talks with out of contract duo Martyn Waghorn and Andre Wisdom over extending their deals, according to DerbyshireLive.

And there could also be a stay for veteran centre-back Curtis Davies as discussions are being held over his future at Pride Park.

The 36-year-old signed for the Rams in 2017 and missed the majority of this past season with a serious achilles injury – the second time he has suffered such a fate since he signed for the club.

After being absent since December, Davies made a triumphant return in their final game of the campaign against Sheffield Wednesday, coming on in the 82nd minute to help defend the kitchen sink being thrown at them by the Owls.

Davies signed a waiver before taking part in the match so that the club were not held responsible if he suffered a setback, and despite revealing that he would welcome a return to Hull next season if offered the chance, he could be set for one more year at County as talks continue over his future.

As for Waghorn, it was a disappointing goal return for the 31-year-old last season as he netted just five times for the Rams in the league, but it looks like Wayne Rooney wants to keep him around amid interest from Cardiff City.

Wisdom meanwhile had his most successful season yet in terms of game-time, playing 38 times in the Championship mainly in a centre-back role, and he could extend his stay at the club into a fifth season should he agree fresh terms.

The Verdict

With the takeover uncertainty at Derby this summer after two failed bids in 2021 already, it remains to be seen how much money is currently actually in Wayne Rooney’s kitty.

Considering Waghorn was a big-money buy from Ipswich in 2018, his wages won’t come cheap and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all three players who are in talks offered a decrease in salary.

Until an actual deal is sorted for Mel Morris to sell the club, Rooney is probably going to have to make do with much of what he’s got and also cheap signings, and that includes renewing for players who perhaps may have been moving on had a takeover been finalised by now.