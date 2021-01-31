Derby County in talks with Rangers over late transfer move for 23-year-old

Derby County have entered into talks with Rangers over the possibility of securing a move for defender George Edmundson before Monday’s deadline, per Football Insider.

It has been reported that Rangers are willing to allow Edmundson to leave the club on a temporary basis before the transfer window closes, with the 23-year-old having been limited to just one appearance in the Scottish Premier League so far this campaign (Sofascore). It was believed that he has been subject to interest from sides in the Championship and League One this month, per Football Insider.

Derby have now moved to try and sort out a potential deal for the 23-year-old, with the Rams looking to bolster their defensive options before the transfer window closes. It is thought that talks have opened between the two clubs and whist no agreement is in place at the moment talks are expected to continue between now and the deadline, per Football Insider.

Edmundson’s chances of securing a move away from Ibrox this month have been impacted by him being ruled out for around a month following a hernia operation. However, Derby are now willing to make a move for him as he continues his recovery and looks to get himself back to full fitness, per Football Insider.

The verdict

This seems like something of a low-risk move for the Rams, with the 23-year-old unlikely to command a large loan fee given Rangers are willing to allow him to leave and he is recovering from injury at the moment. However, it would still be a gamble from Derby that he will make a swift recovery and be able to play a key role for them in the rest of the campaign.

For Edmundson, a move to the Rams would be a very good outcome, with the 23-year-old needing to go out and prove his worth to Steve Gerrard by performing at a high level. If he can come into the Derby side and show the sort of form he did earlier in his career for Oldham Athletic which earned him his move to Scotland, then it would be a win-win for both clubs.

Given time is running out, Derby will hope that the relationship between Wayne Rooney and Gerrard can help to push things through. It would be interesting to see whether the defender could then force his way into the Rams’ starting line-up when he is fully fit.