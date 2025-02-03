Championship outfit Derby County are reportedly in talks with Everton over a loan move for highly-rated youngster Harrison Armstrong as boss Paul Warne looks to add some quality to his struggling squad late on in the winter window.

The Rams have been on a poor run as late, and sunk into the second-tier relegation zone with a loss against Sheffield United last time out, with Warne's men now without a win in eight games.

They have already moved to bolster their ranks in January, with new signings such as Matt Clarke from Middlesbrough and Sondre Langas from Norwegian club Viking, but are yet to add to their depth in the middle of the park.

Championship table as of February 3 Pos Team P GD Points 18. Stoke City 30 -9 32 19. Cardiff City 30 -18 31 20. Portsmouth 30 -16 30 21. Hull City 30 -9 29 22. Derby County 30 -9 27 23. Luton Town 30 -19 27 24. Plymouth Argyle 30 -34 25

Everton man Armstrong plays mainly as a central midfielder, but can also play more advanced as a number 10, and he looks set to leave Goodison Park on loan on Deadline Day, with Derby believed to be the most advanced in negotiations for his services.

Derby County in Harrison Armstrong loan switch talks

According to news editor Alan Myers, via X, the Rams are in talks with Armstrong's representatives over a potential loan move, which would likely see him join the Pride Park outfit until the end of the season.

The Liverpool Echo have previously reported that Armstrong could leave his boyhood club on loan today, while TEAMtalk's Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, has claimed that numerous EFL and Championship clubs are interested in his signature, but the Rams now seem to be in pole position to land him temporarily, with a medical set to get underway as per reporter John Percy.

18-year-old Armstrong has been on the Toffees' books since just five-years-old, and signed his first professional contract, a three-year deal, last July, ahead of being given his first opportunities in the senior side this season.

Armstrong could be a smart last-minute capture for the Rams

Not many players get handed consistent first-team chances in the Premier League at just 18-years-old, but Armstrong is very highly-rated on Merseyside and has drawn high praise from new Toffees boss David Moyes in recent weeks for his maturity and quality at such a young age.

He has emerged as one of the club's best upcoming talents over the last 12 months, and made his debut for the senior side under previous manager Sean Dyche against Doncaster Rovers in August.

Armstrong has since played five more times for the first-team this season, including three appearances off the bench in the Premier League, as well as two starts against Southampton and Peterborough United in the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively, with an assist to set up Beto's opener in the latter game.

He is clearly a talent, and if the Rams are to land his services for the next three months, they will hope that he is able to transfer his qualities over to Championship football as they look to avoid an immediate relegation back to League One.

The 18-year-old may likely not be an instant starter in Paul Warne's midfield if he does join, but would provide strong competition and much-needed depth alongside the likes of David Ozoh, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams in the middle of the park.