Derby County in battle to keep hold of key duo ahead of summer transfer window

Derby County are set to face a real challenge to keep hold of both Louie Sibley and Jason Knight, with the pair both attracting Premier League interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Rams have endured something of an inconsistent season this term in Phillip Cocu’s first year in charge at Pride Park, but one of the major positives to come from the campaign has been the emergence of some of the club’s most talented prospects, with both Knight and Sibley establishing themselves in the first team.

Knight has emerged as a reliable option for the Rams, making 22 Championship appearances and scoring four goals, with Cocu having placed his faith in the 19-year-old to be a regular in the side over the last few months, while Sibley has started to emerge as an important player having started Derby’s last match and scored with an excellent strike in the 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers.

It is thought, though, that Derby’s resolve and ability to keep hold of two of their most promising young players could well be tested by clubs in the Premier League, amid all of the financial uncertainty amongst clubs in the EFL following the suspension to the campaign.

The Verdict

Derby would have been hoping to have been able to just concentrate on finishing off the season and looking to build on the positives for next term in the summer, but it now appears that the Rams could be faced with the prospect of having to field interested in two of their most important long-term prospects.

Cocu has really managed to show faith in the Rams’ youth players this season, as the club look to adapt their model to one of developing players, rather than recruiting readymade talent on high wages, and both Knight and Sibley have taken advantage of that by emerging as key first-team performers.

It is easy to see why Premier League clubs would be interested in the pair, with Knight in particular showing his ability to adapt to life in the Championship very quickly and demonstrating he has the ability to potentially perform at a higher level, while Sibley has shown glimpses of the vast potential he has.

What Derby do with both Knight and Sibley could give a real clear signal to the club’s ambitions and ability to build a side capable of challenging for promotion, with the sale of those players perhaps sending out a message that they might not have the resources to compete at the top of the division at present.