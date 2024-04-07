Highlights Several Derby County players face uncertain futures as their contracts are set to expire, awaiting decisions post-season.

Louie Sibley looking to possibly move on after contract talks delayed, while Joe Wildsmith's fate hinges on promotion.

Experienced players like Tom Barkhuizen and Korey Smith are vital for potential Championship return for the Rams.

Derby County are still in their transition phase after entering administration two years ago, with a business plan agreed with the EFL last summer.

The Rams were only able to sign players on two-year contracts prior to the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign, meaning several players are set to see their deals at Pride Park expire when this campaign is finished.

But as the season nears its conclusion, decisions will have to be made on those players, with Paul Warne admitting last month that those decisions will only be discussed once the campaign is over to focus fully on earning promotion to the Championship.

Derby County players out of contract, as per Transfermarkt Player Position Louie Sibley LM Joe Wildsmith GK Tom Barkhuizen LW Liam Thompson CM Dwight Gayle ST Conor Hourihane CM Corey Smith CM James Collins ST Craig Forsyth LB Martyn Waghorn ST Darren Robinson CM Scott Loach GK

Football League World takes a look at the Derby players who are set to leave Pride Park once their contracts expire in the summer unless something changes.

Louie Sibley

Louie Sibley will be one of the players disappointed by Warne's reveal concerning contracts. The 22-year-old has adapted to his position and has featured in the wing-back role to great effect this term.

But with contract talks stalled until next season, and having seen previous interest in his services, Sibley may look to move away from the club in the summer.

Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith is enjoying yet another brilliant season between the sticks at Pride Park, and the Rams will be keen to keep him at the club should promotion be achieved this term.

However, it remains to be seen whether an offer will be on the table, with uncertainty over the division the Rams are in next season may be a deciding factor. There may also be a dilemma surrounding guarantees of playing time, given the 28-year-old will face some competition.

Tom Barkhuizen

The experienced Barkhuizen has proved his worth during his time in the East Midlands, once again performing well in the Rams' front line this season.

Capable of playing on both the left and right wing, he will be someone that Derby will surely want to keep a hold of as a potential back-up option for Corey Blackett-Taylor and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Liam Thompson

The young midfielder progressed through the academy ranks at Derby and is now a strong option off the bench for the first team.

His start to the season was disrupted through injury, but he has since returned and proved he has the ability to stake a claim in the team in the future, especially with the departure of fellow academy graduate, Max Bird, this summer.

Dwight Gayle

Having signed a short-term contract with the Rams in the January window, Gayle has proved the attacking threat he brings, with many fans doubting the move.

Having played in the Championship for three seasons, it could be an option to explore for Derby to have a striker with experience of playing in the second tier.

Conor Hourihane

The former Premier League midfielder is Derby County's club captain and has been an integral part to their season, forming a good partnership alongside Cardiff City loanee, Ebou Adams.

Age will be a concern for Derby moving into next season, but should they earn promotion to the Championship, Hourihane's experience could prove vital for the Rams.

Korey Smith

Another experienced head in the middle of the park, Smith missed the first few months of the season through injury, but has since come back and been excellent for Warne's side.

Having asserted himself back into the starting line-up, he will be crucial for the Rams should they return to the Championship next term.

James Collins

A player who has found the back of the net consistently this term, Collins must be top of David Clowes' wish list to sign a new deal at Pride Park.

The striker has become one of the deadliest finishers in League One, and having played in the Championship for three seasons in his career, is another experienced head Derby could do with should they get promoted.

Craig Forsyth

Forsyth is Derby's longest-serving player, having spent over a decade with the club, making over 330 appearances in all competitions.

He was a regular starter for Derby at the start of the campaign, but a calf injury has forced him to miss much of the action since the turn of the year. An experienced head, but someone that could be on their way out of Pride Park.

Martyn Waghorn

The experienced forward has suffered months on the sidelines this season through injury having started the campaign strongly.

His return to action has been a welcome boost for Warne to provide an extra attacking option from the bench, and could see him as an option to use next season.

Darren Robinson

The 19-year-old has featured nine times on the bench for the Rams this season, but is yet to make his debut for the first-team.

However, time is on his side and should a new contract be agreed, a potential loan move away could be on the cards for the defensive midfielder.

Scott Loach

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has become the Rams' third in command among their current crop of goalkeepers.

An experienced head, which is good to have around the club, but he could be on his way out of Pride Park this summer.