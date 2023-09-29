Highlights Derby County managed to retain young defender Eiran Cashin amid transfer interest from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cashin's future at Pride Park remains uncertain, and Brighton are expected to make another move for him in the January window.

In the event of Cashin's departure, potential replacements for Derby County include Michael Ihiekwe, George Edmundson, Daniel Ayala, Ciaran Clark, and Cameron Humphreys.

Derby County managed to keep hold of defender Eiran Cashin this summer despite transfer interest from elsewhere.

Cashin came through the Rams academy and he has established himself as an integral part of the first team in recent years.

The 21-year-old scored one goal in 52 appearances in all competitions last season as Paul Warne's side narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs, and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Young Player of the Season.

After having several bids rejected, Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion were prepared to pay £4 million for Cashin, but they ran out of time to complete the deal on deadline day.

Warne admitted it would have been a "massive deal" for Cashin to secure a move to the Amex Stadium.

"Reading between the lines and I don't know if anybody knows what club came in for him and what that club brings to his life, it's a massive deal," Warne told Derbyshire Live.

"I have a very tight relationship with Cash and I think he will verify that if you speak to him. I always had his interest at heart but not more so than the club.

"I can't tell you how he feels, you would have to ask him. He's no different to anybody else. We are all chasing the dream to be at the highest level possible."

According to Derbyshire Live, Brighton are "expected to return with a deal for Cashin in the January window", and should the defender impress once again in the first half of the season, it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of other clubs.

With Cashin's long-term future at Pride Park uncertain, we looked at five potential replacements the Rams could consider if he departs.

1 Michael Ihiekwe

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ihiekwe would be the obvious target for the Rams should Cashin move on.

Ihiekwe worked with Warne previously at Rotherham United, with the pair winning three promotions from League One together during their time at the New York Stadium.

The 30-year-old achieved another promotion from the third tier with the Owls last season, but he has fallen out of favour under new Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz and appears to be surplus to requirements at Hillsborough.

2 George Edmundson

Edmundson is another player with League One promotion experience, having achieved the feat with Ipswich Town last season.

However, Edmundson lost his place to Christian Burgess in November and he has been unable to get back into the team, frequently being left out of the matchday squad so far this season.

Axel Tuanzebe's arrival at Portman Road is likely to push Edmundson further down the pecking order, and while Kieran McKenna would be reluctant to lose him, the 26-year-old will be keen to play regularly.

Edmundson is no stranger to Pride Park having helped spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Derby from Rangers, and Rams fans would surely welcome his return.

3 Daniel Ayala

Vastly experienced defender Ayala is a free agent after his departure from Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Ayala, who won promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough in 2016, played a key role as Rovers narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season, scoring one goal in 26 appearances in all competitions.

There may be concerns over Ayala's fitness and his wages could prove to be a stumbling block, but it would be a huge coup for Derby to land the Spaniard's signature in League One.

4 Ciaran Clark

Clark is another defender who is currently available following his release by Newcastle United.

The 33-year-old has won two promotions to the Premier League during his career, with the Magpies in 2016 and during his loan spell with Sheffield United last season.

Clark was said to be close to joining Stoke City this summer, but a move to the bet365 Stadium did not materialise, and at this stage of his career, he may consider dropping down to the third tier.

5 Cameron Humphreys

Derby were reportedly lining up a move for Rotherham defender Humphreys this summer as a replacement for Cashin, and they could reignite their interest in January.

Warne brought Humphreys to the New York Stadium from Zulte Waregem last summer, and he made 40 appearances in all competitions to help the Millers to Championship survival last season.

The Rams may face competition for Humphreys' signature, with Coventry City and Swansea City also said to have been keen this summer, and his £1.5 million valuation could be problematic, but he would be an excellent addition for Warne's side.

The defender's recent injury could prove to be an obstacle.