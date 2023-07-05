Derby County are in the market to add two new strikers to the club this summer as part of their squad rebuild.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Rams are keen to reinforce Paul Warne’s attacking options ahead of the new League One season.

Two targets have been identified as Derby target promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt.

What is the latest Derby County transfer news?

Derby are keen on signing Freddie Ladapo from Ipswich Town, as well as Conor Washington.

It is understood that the Tractor Boys have no interest in selling Ladapo, who helped Ipswich earn promotion from the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, Washington is expected to depart Rotherham United this summer, with talks planned.

Derby could provide him a next destination, as he seeks greater playing time.

The 31-year-old featured 35 times in the Championship last season, with just 20 of those appearances coming as a start.

Washington contributed five goals as the Millers avoided relegation back to League One.

Ladapo made 46 appearances in League One, but similarly found starts harder to come by with only 23 to his name.

The 30-year-old did contribute 17 goals to Kieran McKenna’s side as they finished second in the table with 98 points.

What transfer business have Derby County completed so far this summer?

A number of players have departed Derby, including forward David McGoldrick.

The Irishman was a key part of the side last season, so will need replacing in the squad going into the new campaign.

McGoldrick contributed 22 goals and five assists as the Rams finished seventh in the table, but the 35-year-old has since signed for Shrewsbury Town.

Derby have already signed Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Joe Ward and Josh Vickers this transfer window, but are seeking the addition of another two forwards.

A defeat on the final day of last season saw Warne’s side fall out of the play-off places, ending their hopes of bouncing straight back into the Championship.

Derby will be tipped by many as one of the favourites to go up this campaign, but will face stiff competition from a number of big clubs in the division.

This will only emphasise the club’s desire to strengthen in attack, even if their primary targets prove potentially unattainable.

Would Conor Washington or Freddie Ladapo be good signings for Derby County this summer?

Washington seems a more plausible signing at this point given Ipswich’s stance that Ladapo won’t be sold.

Derby may need to come in with a strong offer to tempt the Suffolk club into changing their minds.

Ladapo would certainly be a smart signing on the basis of his goal contributions last season.

Warne will need someone capable of scoring a similar amount to McGoldrick last season, which Ladapo could provide.

Washington has never quite been as prolific as either of his forward counterparts, indicating that Derby should throw all their weight behind pushing for a move for Ladapo, if that’s who Warne has identified as his primary transfer target this summer.