Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Barnsley eye Championship midfielder transfer swoop

Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has turned down a new two-year deal at Kenilworth Road according to the Daily Mail, as Championship sides prepare to swoop in.

The 28-year-old’s contract is up in Bedfordshire this summer and despite Nathan Jones moving to secure the midfielder’s future at the club, Tunnicliffe has rejected this opportunity and is now likely to depart Luton at the end of this month.

As per the Mail Online exclusive, Championship quartet Derby County, Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Barnsley are all interested in moving for the midfielder who made 24 appearances for the Hatters last season – and has a huge amount of experience in the second tier after spending time at Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham among other clubs in the past.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Luton Town?

1 of 20 Did Andrew Shinnie ever score a goal for Luton Town? Yes No

The Manchester United academy graduate will now have a choice to make as he takes his next career move. Derby and Huddersfield struggled in the second tier last season, Hull City were promoted from League One just months ago and Barnsley are about to lose their manager to West Brom – so the midfielder will have a tough choice to make if those four clubs are his eventual options in England.

However, the 28-year-old also has interest from the Turkish Super League and the MLS in the United States – and could move abroad for the first time in his playing career.

The Verdict:

This seems like a strange move if Tunnicliffe stays in England.

Derby, Huddersfield and Hull are likely to be competing in the bottom half of the Championship next season and with Valerien Ismael on the verge of leaving Barnsley, the Tykes may not move for the midfielder until they appoint a new man.

Then again, the Hatters have already signed Allan Campbell and Henri Lansbury this summer, so perhaps the 28-year-old feels he won’t get the playing minutes he desires next season.

It would be a big shame for him, because Luton seem to be building something special under Nathan Jones as they look to continue their progress and firmly establish themselves as a side in the Championship (or higher) in the next few years.

But with Tunnicliffe spending so much time in the English second tier, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move to Turkey or the United States if he leaves Kenilworth Road and a suitable offer comes his way.