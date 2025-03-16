This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Derby County have been backed to tie Matt Clarke down to a longer contract and strike a permanent deal for Nat Phillips on the condition of Championship survival, which hangs very much in the balance as John Eustace's side approach the dying embers of the current campaign.

The Rams are currently fighting against relegation back down to League One alongside the likes of Cardiff City, Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle. Their divisional status come May will no doubt have a huge say in any potential attempt to retain Clarke and Phillips, who have struck an impressive defensive partnership since the former's arrival in January.

Former loan star Clarke returned to Pride Park on a short-term deal from Middlesbrough until the end of the season, while Phillips has made a solid impression after joining on loan from Liverpool last summer.

Matt Clarke's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 14 Years Club Appearances Goals 2014-2016 Ipswich Town 5 0 2015-2016 Portsmouth (loan) 33 1 2016-2019 Portsmouth 142 8 2019-2022 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 2019-2021 Derby County (loan) 81 1 2021-2022 West Bromwich Albion (loan) 33 1 2022-2025 Middlesbrough 51 3 2025- Derby County 7 1

Derby have been reasonably strong defensively - relative to their league position, of course - which is inflicted more by a continued struggle to score at the other end of the pitch.

But results have picked up as of late, with successive victories over Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City offering the East Midlands outfit a real chance at clinching survival in their first season back in the Championship.

Retaining their second-tier status for 2025/26 campaign could help them to keep what has been a solid defensive line, FLW's Rams fan pundit claims...

FLW asked our resident Derby fan pundit, Shaun Woodward, if he hopes and realistically believes Clarke will sign an extended contract with the Rams this summer - even if the side suffers relegation.

Shaun has ruled out any prospect of Clarke extending his stay in the event of relegation, but believes survival would offer the club a strong chance at retaining the 28-year-old along with acquiring Phillips permanently, too.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find a Derby fan that wouldn't want Clarke to stay at the end of the season," Shaun told FLW.

"I think the fact he only did a short-term contract shows us that, if we are in League One, he would probably look elsewhere. I don't think anyone could blame him either, he's a more-than-established centre-half in the Championship who should be playing for a decent side in that league as well, he's proved that throughout his career.

"He's a very, very competent centre-half in the Championship and I don't think Derby could entice him to play in League One. If we do go down, I think he will leave.

"But if we stay up, I hope we can keep him because he's an excellent addition in the backline, he gives us real balance, he's great in the air, calm on the ball and is a goal threat.

"I think him and Phillips have looked really solid together. If we do go down, I think we'll lose both but if we do stay up then I think we could have a fighting chance at keeping them both.

"That would be the dream scenario, especially with [Curtis] Nelson being out injured.

"So yeah, hopefully we stay in the Championship and we can keep him."

Nat Phillips, Liverpool FC contract situation could help Derby County

A return for Clarke would represent shrewd business by Eustace's side heading into next season. But, as Shaun alludes to, the Rams should also be looking to make Phillips' stay in Derbyshire a permanent one and could be well-placed to do exactly that due to his contract situation back at Anfield.

Phillips is out of contract at Liverpool next summer and has been on the periphery with the Reds for quite some time.

Having also spent the previous season on loan with Celtic and then Cardiff, both player and club must now find a permanent resolution this summer.

Liverpool will likely want to sell Phillips at a cut-price fee while they can get value for him before his deal is up, while the defender needs to find a permanent home and could well get that at Pride Park, should Derby survive in the Championship.