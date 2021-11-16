Derby County hit with further blow

Derby County have been given confirmation from the EFL that they have been deducted another nine points from their tally for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, according to a statement on the Rams’ official website.

The matter has been ongoing for a while now and it has been looking likely that the Rams were always going to suffer a further points deduction this term. That comes after they had previously been handed a 12 point deduction for entering into administration.

It has been reported that an agreed decision was reached between Derby and the EFL over the sanction of a nine-point deduction with a further three points suspended. That comes with the Rams having admitted to breaches of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The nine-point deduction has taken hold immediately and means that the Rams are now down to -3 points and that leaves them 18 points adrift of safety and all but staring at relegation to League One.

The other three points has been suspended and will not be applied unless the club does not comply with the budget that has been agreed upon by the club with the EFL for the remainder of the campaign.

The verdict

Whilst this news basically relegates Derby down to League One this season, it does at least finally enable the club to have some clarity over their long-term situation.

That is going to help to facilitate the takeover talks that are continuing between the Rams and interested parties because they will at least know the circumstances the club will be in next term.

You have to feel for Wayne Rooney and his squad because they have been attempting to fight against the 12 point deduction and keep in touch with sides above them in the table. That has just about seen them maintain a glimmer of hope of survival this season, but now that has been taken away.

The Rams’ squad need to keep themselves motivated though because there is a huge amount of games left to play this season and many points to fight for. Therefore, they have to keep going if not for survival but for supporters and their own professional pride.