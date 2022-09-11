Derby County hierarchy consider important next step for influential figure

Derby County are hoping to agree terms with manager Liam Rosenior, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams boss, who is not yet officially tied down by the League One outfit, has made a decent enough start to the new League One campaign, having accumulated 11 points from their opening seven matches.

Derby nearly lost Rosenior to Blackpool during the summer, before the Seasiders went on to appoint former Lincoln City and Oxford United manager Michael Appleton.

Rosenior gained an excellent reputation at Derby whilst deputising for Wayne Rooney before his move to America, with the 38-year-old hoping to deliver promotion during this campaign.

Work is being made behind the scenes to draft an enticing enough deal for the Rams boss as they will be eager to avoid a situation like the one in summer.

The verdict

Making exciting progress, all whilst playing bright, attacking football, Rosenior has gained lots of plaudits already during his time at Derby.

A manager who is still learning on job, the early signs have been rather promising at Pride Park, and that is evidently a view shared by those with high levels of authority at the club.

Whilst promotion back to the Championship will be high on the priority list, the sense of progressing the project is perhaps the most important objective for Rosenior and Co.

Possessing an exciting group of players at his disposal too, it will be interesting to see how the Rams get on as this campaign progresses.