Highlights Derby County's bid for goalkeeper Zetterstrom from Djurgarden was rejected, adding pressure to find depth in the position.

Zetterstrom has attracted English attention due to his form and international cap, with Wolves also previously interested.

The Rams seek additional goalkeeper options after Ryan's departure, following a promotion to the Championship this season.

Derby County have had a bid rejected for Wolves linked goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom from Djurgarden.

That's according to a report from Swedish outlet Aftonbladet, who have been providing an update on the future of the 26-year-old.

Zetterstrom joined Djurgarden back in 2019 from another Swedish side, IFK Lindngo, who he would initially return to on-loan.

After a head injury subsequently kept him out in 2020, the goalkeeper finally made his debut for his current club in 2021.

Since then, Zetterstrom has gone on to make 110 appearances in all competitions for Djurgarden, who are currently second in the Swedish top-flight.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Djurgarden first-team record - stats from Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets 110 108 46 As of 18th July 2024

Now it seems as though his form for the club, as well as earning him a senior international cap for Sweden, is starting to attract attention from England with the summer transfer now well underway.

Derby County make goalkeeper transfer offer

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Premier League side Wolves were interested in Zetterstrom this summer.

Subsequent updates have, however, suggested that Gary O'Neil's side have yet to make contact about a deal for the goalkeeper.

But it seems as though there may have been a move from elsewhere in England, to try and secure the services of the 26-year-old.

According to these latest reports on the situation, Derby have recently made a bid for the signing of Zetterstrom, which has been rejected by Djurgarden.

It is thought that the offer was far away from the Swedish side's valuation of the goalkeeper, and that it remains to be seen if Paul Warne's side will make a fresh bid later in the transfer window.

As things stand, Zetterstrom has a year-and-a-half remaining on his contract with his current club, meaning they do have some scope to negotiate any bids that come in.

The Rams are, of course, preparing for life back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One last season.

They have so far made five senior signings since the transfer market opened last month.

Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Kenzo Goudmijn and former loanee Ebou Adams have completed permanent moves to Pride Park.

Meanwhile, Jerry Yates has joined on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Swansea City.

Derby begin the Championship season on Friday 9th August, when they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Rejected bid will be frustrating for Paul Warne and co.

The fact that Derby has seen this bid for Zetterstrom knocked back is going to be disappointing for those connected with the club.

With Joe Wildsmith and Scott Loach both already leaving the club this summer, the Rams are in need of some depth between the posts.

They had been linked with a move for Mat Ryan, although he has now moved to Italy to join AS Roma instead.

Related Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Portsmouth all make bids as Bolton Wanderers hover The former Celtic star was a shining light for the Tangerines in the third tier last season

As a result, the pressure is building on Derby to bring in some extra options for the goalkeeper role alongside Josh Vickers.

It would therefore have been something of a boost to their cause, if they had been able to agree for the signing of Zetterstrom.

That, though, has not happened so far, and it will therefore be interesting to see if Derby make another bid for the 26-year-old, or move on to other targets for the rest of the window.