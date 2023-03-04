Derby County have a difference maker that could hand them advantage over Ipswich, Bolton and Barnsley: Opinion

The promotion battle in League One promises to be epic in the final months of the season, with the top six showing hugely impressive levels and all will feel a top two finish isn’t out of the question.

Such is the quality in the league, there’s every chance that sixth place will end the campaign with a record number of points for that position, so the play-offs promise to be very exciting.

Derby County are in and among the pack and they will feel in David McGoldrick they have a player who can inspire the side to promotion.

Of course, all the clubs in the race have quality within their ranks but it would be hard to find an individual who is more important to their respective side than McGoldrick.

Quite simply, the 35-year-old has looked a class above since arriving from Sheffield United.

A goal return of 15 in 27 games, along with five assists, shows that he is producing the goods for the Rams in the final third but it doesn’t tell the whole story about what McGoldrick brings to the team.

The former Ireland international is the man who links it all together when Derby go forward.

He has never been a traditional number nine, with McGoldrick capable of dropping deep, finding space and he is extremely intelligent with both his movement and how he uses the ball.

Given his pedigree there were always hope that the summer recruit could make an instant impact but there were always nagging doubts because of his age.

Was McGoldrick here for a final pay day? Did he really have that much to offer? Well, he has answered those questions emphatically and his influence isn’t just restricted to scoring and making goals.

That’s because he has emerged as a real leader in a Derby squad that still contains a lot of young players.

Whether it’s mentoring those youngsters or just leading with example with how he goes about his business, McGoldrick has quickly become the talisman at Pride Park and is relishing that responsibility.

The pressure is sure to build in the coming months and those qualities will be needed even more as Derby look to win this battle to go to the Championship.

In truth, you could make a strong case for any of the clubs in the top six to go up, as they are all very good, but in McGoldrick Derby may have the one man that can really make the difference when it matters.

