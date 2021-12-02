Derby County handed worrying liquidation warning ahead of crucial talks

Sources close to prospective Derby County investors have warned that the club faces the prospect of potential liquidation unless HMRC agrees to reduce what it is owed significantly with crucial talks set for this week, according to a report from Mail Online.

The club went into administration back in September and a takeover is yet to be completed, though American businessman Chris Kirchner remains the frontrunner to complete such a deal.

Mail Online has reported that sources close to potential investors have suggested that for a deal to be viable for a new owner, HMRC would have to reduce what it is owed by the club from £29 million to £7.5 million.

Such an agreement is thought to be unlikely as it would set a dangerous precedent for other EFL clubs.

The report claims that Derby currently owe nearly £60 million in debt – £29 million to HMRC, £20 million to MSD holdings, and another £10 million in football debt – and a source has warned that no buyer will take with liquidation said to be “more likely than not”.

A source has called for a rescue plan to be put together by the government but even then cooperation would be needed by some of the other parties currently involved.

They told Mail Online: “The bottom line is, for Derby to survive, all those who are owed money will have to agree to take less. You also need the stadium included in any deal, and that means reaching an agreement with Mel and MSD.

“There is still interest out there and people can always be talked into buying a football club – it is unique in that regard – but right now Derby just does not represent any value or business logic.”

Things look bleak for Derby at the moment, with Wayne Rooney’s side bottom of the Championship after a 21-point deduction while they still face compensation claims from both Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

Has Tom Lawrence ever scored a goal for Derby County at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Oakwell (Barnsley) Yes No

The Verdict

This is a very, very concerning warning for Derby and fans of the East Midlands club.

With Kirchner seemingly still keen, things looked to be on the up for the Rams but this update outlines just how worrying the current situation is.

It’s a tragedy that things have been allowed to get this bad and, as always, it looks to be fans and those working lower down the club that may have to pay the price.

You hope for the sake of all involved with the Rams that liquidation can be avoided and a proper solution can be found soon.