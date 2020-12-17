Derby County handed significant setback as injury update emerges

Curtis Davies is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, according to Wayne Rooney.

The Derby County skipper was carried off on a stretcher in the 0-0 draw with Brentford last week with what immediately looked like a nasty injury.

After undergoing a scan it’s revealed that the veteran defender has damaged his Achilles and will therefore need to undergo surgery.

While Rooney could detail exactly how long Davies will be out for, he’s said that it’s set to be a long-term injury and that the club will support him as he looks to come back.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “Unfortunately he is due to have surgery on Monday.

“It is a long-term injury, I can’t put a timescale on that, on how long it will be.

“We just hope the surgery goes well and we will help him in every possible way through his recovery.

“It is a shame for Curtis, and for the club, because he was doing fantastic for us.

“The one positive is he knows what the recovery is like, he has been through that injury before.”

Quiz: Did these 17 Derby County players ever actually score a league goal for the club?

1 of 17 Did Shefki Kuqi ever score a league goal for Derby County? Yes No

The Verdict

This is a massive shame for Curtis Davies and Derby County.

The experienced defender is a huge part of the Rams squad and by all accounts has been a key part of the club’s recent resurgence.

While he’ll obviously still be around the club during his recovery, there’s no doubt that his absence will be missed on a matchday and that could lead the Rams into the transfer market for a replacement.`