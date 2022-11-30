Derby County handed significant injury boost ahead of Sheffield Wednesday fixture

Derby County could be boosted by the return of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as the Rams prepare for this weekend’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

As per a report from Derbyshire Live, has made good progress after picking up a slight hamstring issue earlier in the month.

Jason Knight and Haydon Roberts could also be in contention for Saturday’s game against opposition who have been in fine form in recent weeks.

Curtis Davies is also making progress after having minor knee surgery last month, although the report does suggest that Saturday might come too early for the experienced defender.

One player who has been dealt a further setback in their recovery from injury is centre-back James Chester, with the 33-year-old currently suffering with a calf issue and has made just six League One appearances thus far for the Rams.

The verdict

All in all, it is pretty good on the injury front for Paul Warne ahead of what is a massively important game for both clubs on Saturday.

The Rams will be hoping to pave their way into the play-off positions over this weekend and are just a point off sixth place as things stand.

As for the Owls, they will be hoping to continue knocking on the door of the top two positions in the division after what has been an excellent run for them.

Warne has been dealt a lot of injury blows over the last month or so, with this being one of the more upbeat updates regarding the squad at Derby.