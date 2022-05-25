Derby County handed potential transfer boost in race to sign 24-year-old as club pull out of chase

Portsmouth have pulled out of the race to sign Hartlepool United’s Luke Molyneux according to Derbyshire Live.

Molyneux scored 12 goals for the Pools in League Two this season and it was previously reported that Portsmouth were one of the sides interested in gaining his services this summer, after Danny Cowley went to watch him play.

Newly relegated Derby County were another side who were thought to be interested in the 24-year-old and it seems as though they will have the chance to do so without competition now, as Portsmouth have chosen not to pursue the attacking player.

Wayne Rooney won’t be able to make a move until Chris Kirchner’s takeover of the club goes through as they still wait for that to be confirmed but the Rams boss will be hoping the competition stays at bay.

With the player’s contract expiring this summer, Derby will be able to get the services of him on a free transfer which will be the kind of deal Derby will be hoping to do meaning they have to spend less money this summer.

Furthermore, it was reported that the 24-year-old has been considering changing agents as he looks towards a move for himself which could buy Derby some more time.

Portsmouth pulling out of the race doesn’t guarantee that the Rams will land the young player but it certainly is good news for them to hear.

The Verdict:

You can see why Derby would want to recruit Molyneux for next season as he is a young and promising player who would come on a free to Derby and his wages won’t be astronomical.

Furthermore, Wayne Rooney has proved this season that he is capable of working well with young players and aiding their development.

Therefore, this looks as though it could be a good move for both sides and the Portsmouth choosing to pull out of this one may make the decision easier for the young player.