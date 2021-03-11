Derby County handed potential injury boost as attention turns to Millwall test

Wayne Rooney has delivered an encouraging injury update ahead of Derby County’s clash with Millwall at the weekend.

The Rams will be going into the clash with renewed confidence after securing a crucial point against Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

That 0-0 draw means that Derby are now sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone with just 11 games remaining, meaning that their Championship fate is firmly in their own hands.

Drawing with the Tykes was a big result, especially given the fact that they were without Nathan Byrne.

The full-back missed the trip to Oakwell after suffering a reported knock to the head, but according to Rooney they’re hopeful that he’ll be back in contention for the clash with the Lions.

Speaking after the Barnsley game, as quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “We have been cautious with him. Hopefully he will be fine for Saturday.

“He took a knock to his head. There was no concussion but we are going through all the protocols and making sure he is right.”

The verdict

This will be good news for Derby County supporters.

Nathan Byrne has been a big player for Wayne Rooney’s side this term and he’ll be hoping to make a big impression during the rest of the season.

Of course a head injury needs to be taken seriously but it certainly sounds like he could be in contention against Millwall.