Derby County handed major transfer boost as embargo update emerges

Derby County are making progress with regards to easing the restrictions placed on them by their current transfer embargo, a report from Derbyshire Live has revealed.

As a result of the club’s much discussed financial issues, the Rams are currently under an emabrgo, limiting the deals they can currently complete.

The club are only allowed to give players one-year contracts, while loan signings can only join for half a season.

Another issue is that Derby are limited in the number of players of a “professional standing” they can have on their books, with the cap set at 23.

That is causing a problem due to the fact that the club were forced to field a number of youth players in last season’s FA Cup defeat to Chorley, with the first-team having been in self-isolation.

Because those young players featured in an FA Cup match, they are considered to be of “professional standing”, meaning Derby are now around the limit in terms of the players they can have in their squad, which is one of the issues holding up potential signings.

However, this latest update has revealed that a breakthrough in talks means a U-turn over the embargo could be announced in the next few days.

It is thought that that could then open the door for Derby to potentially start bringing in new players.

Free agents Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman, Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Ravel Morrison and Ryan Allsop – as well as the Rams’ own out of contract defensive duo Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom – are all currently training with the club.

The Verdict

This will obviously be a huge relief for Derby you feel.

Right now, the Rams have just a handful of established senior players on their books, with nowhere near enough for them to be competitive in the Championship next season.

As a result, you do feel as though they need to be able to bring in players as quickly as possible, particularly with the new season now less than three weeks away.

This latest update does suggest they will soon be able to do that, something you imagine Derby will want to take advantage of immediately, in order to give them as much time as they can get to prepare for the new campaign.