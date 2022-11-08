Derby County handed major player boost ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Derby County will have Eiran Cashin available to play against Liverpool tomorrow after they won an appeal over his red card at Torquay on Sunday.

The centre-back was dismissed with the Rams two up against the National League side and it proved to be costly, with the hosts going on to force a replay after equalising in the last minute.

However, Paul Warne felt the dismissal was harsh and Derbyshire Live have revealed that an appeal lodged by the League One club has been successful.

Therefore, Cashin is set to be in the squad for the trip to Anfield, which is also coming on his 21st birthday.

As he was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, the Irishman was only going to serve a one-game ban, so he would have been available for the trip to MK Dons this weekend, where the Rams will be backed by a 6,500 away crowd.

It remains to be seen whether Cashin is in the XI against Liverpool first though, as Warne’s men test themselves against the Reds.

The verdict

Firstly, this is fantastic news for Cashin as he would’ve been gutted to miss out on facing Liverpool at Anfield after his red card, so it’s great for him.

Similarly, Warne doesn’t have the biggest squad to choose from either, so he will be glad to have another option available for this incredibly tough game.

Of course, it doesn’t help Derby from Sunday though, as they were sure to win the game had Cashin not been sent off and instead they now have a replay to add to their hectic schedule.

