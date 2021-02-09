Derby County handed major fitness boost as attention turns to Middlesbrough clash

Derby County could be in line for a big injury boost as attention turns to Saturday’s clash with Middlesbrough.

The Rams will have gone 10 days without a match going into the clash with Neil Warnock’s side following their 3-0 defeat against Rotherham United last Wednesday.

But at least one key player looks set to be back in contention.

Louie Sibley has established himself as a key player under Wayne Rooney this term after making 19 appearances so far this term.

However the 19-year-old has been limited to just 10 minutes of first team action since the start of January.

But it seems that the midfielder is ready for a first team return after playing the full 90 minutes of the Rams’ under-23 clash with Leicester City.

90 minutes in the tank and an assist for @louie_sibbo 👏 Sibley set Dylan Williams up for @dcfcacademy's first in their 2-1 #PL2 win at @LCFC on Monday night! 🤩 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 9, 2021

Sibley grabbed an assist for the team in a game that should see him back into contention for the weekend’s match.

For Derby it will be essential that they welcome the player back.

The Rams had enjoyed three wins on the bounce before crashing straight back down to earth with that heavy defeat against the Millers.

While things for Rooney’s side have improved of late there’s still plenty of work to do if the club are to kick on and move away from the relegation battle.

The verdict

This is a massive boost for Wayne Rooney.

Louie Sibley has established himself as one of the most exciting players outside of the top tier with his performances over the last 12 months.

The midfielder will be key in helping Derby to avoid the drop and so his return to fitness will be key.