Derby County hand opportunity to goalkeeper who recently left League One club

Derby County have taken goalkeeper Taylor Seymour on trial, a report from The Portsmouth News has revealed.

Seymour is currently a free agent, having been one of a number of young players to be released by Portsmouth following the expiry of their contracts at the end of last season.

The 19-year-old had made just a single senior appearance for Pompey, coming off the bench in a 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United in last season’s Football League Trophy.

Now however, it appears as though Seymour may get the chance to complete a move to the Championship for the coming campaign, following his departure from Fratton Park.

According to this latest update, Seymour is now on trial with Derby as he looks to earn a contract with the Rams, after recently training with non-league side Gosport Borough.

Derby have yet to complete a senior signing during the summer transfer window, amid the financial issues that have hung over the club in recent.

There are currently two senior goalkeepers on Derby’s books in the form of David Marshall and Kelle Roos, both of whom are entering the final year of their contracts at Pride Park.

The Verdict

This does seem like something of an opportunity for Seymour in my opinion.

Things are never easy for players without a club, and particularly not in this sort of climate, so you do feel this is a chance he will be desperate to take.

Indeed, the history and size of Derby, means this could well be an appealing move for the teenager, should he be able to earn himself the offer of a contract from the Rams.

You feel therefore, that his experience around Portsmouth’s first-team will certainly be useful for Seymour as he looks to be given that chance, and it will be interesting to see if that is something he can take advantage of, since that ability to cope with pressure would bode well for the rest of his career.