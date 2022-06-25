Derby County goalkeeper set for Scottish move

Aberdeen are near to completing a deal for Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos, as per a Tweet from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 30-year-old, who fell out of favour at Pride Park as the 2021/22 Championship campaign wore on, is set to become a free agent next week upon the expiry of his current deal with the Rams.

Appearing 18 times in the second tier last time out, Roos kept seven clean sheets in 18 league games, conceding 17 goals in the process.

Joining Derby from Nuneaton Town back in 2014, Roos has gone on to feature 89 times at senior level for the Midlands outfit, whilst embarking on five loan spells within the EFL.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future looks like for Derby with Wayne Rooney stepping down from his managerial position yesterday.

The verdict

With Gary Woods departing the Dons, it certainly makes perfect sense for Roos to head north of the border and challenge veteran Joe Lewis for starting duties at the Pittodrie Stadium next season.

A player that has certainly impressed at Championship level before, and with his age suggesting that he is well in his prime, Roos is someone who certainly possesses what is required to emerge as Aberdeen’s number one shot-stopper for the upcoming campaign.

It is difficult to determine where this will leave Derby, with Roos seemingly edging closer to a move away and with Ryan Allsop departing.

It is a hard situation that the Rams find themselves in, especially adding Rooney’s departure into the mix.