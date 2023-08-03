Derby County will aim to return to the Championship at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Rams spent much of last season in the play-off places, but they missed out on the top six on the final day of the campaign as they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday.

Then in the off-season, it seemed to get worse for Derby and Paul Warne as the club lost top goalscorer David McGoldrick, who netted 25 times last season, after he decided to turn down a new contract to join League Two new boys Notts County.

The Rams have also lost Jason Knight to Bristol City and Krystian Belik to Birmingham City, and yet there could be the possibility of another key departure.

Derby’s James Collins is said to be a target for fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town, according to Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury are keen on adding to their forward line between now and the transfer window closing on September 1st, and they are looking at reuniting with a former player.

What is James Collins’s situation at Derby County?

Collins joined Derby last summer on a free transfer from Championship side Cardiff City.

The forward played an important role in his first season at the club and has featured 52 times in all competitions for the Rams, netting 12 goals and providing two assists. 42 of his 52 appearances came in League One last season, as he was relied upon by Warne.

When the 32-year-old joined the League One outfit last summer, he signed a two-year deal, which means he has 12 months remaining on his contract.

Collins was still an important player for Derby, but given McGoldrick’s exploits in front of goal, the 32-year-old was in the shadows for the majority of the season.

Shrewsbury Town’s interest in James Collins

Collins has previous experience with Shrewsbury, as he joined the club on a free transfer from Aston Villa in 2011, before leaving a year later.

However, he returned to the League One side once again in 2014 and stayed until 2016, and during his three years at the club, he played over 150 times, scoring 48 goals and registering 15 assists.

Now, according to Shropshire Star, the Shrews are looking to reunite with the experienced forward once again this summer.

However, this may be seen as very ambitious move, as the Rams consider themselves to be very light at the top end of the pitch and have only brought in Conor Washington so far as an attacking addition.

To add to this, the Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop has confirmed Shrewsbury’s interest in Collins, but has stated that Derby won’t consider any offers until they have signed at least one new striker.

What has Paul Warne said about James Collins previously?

Back in October, Warne labelled Collins as a “leader” and stated the pair have a very good working relationship.

He said, via Derbyshire Live: “He is a leader. He adds something to our team because he is a winner. It is difficult to give people that, but he has definitely got it.

“James is a good trainer and I enjoyed pushing him past his limits. For me, and this is who I am, I preferred playing for people that I liked and respected and probably respected more than liked.

“If I had a relationship with them then it helped me. I am not saying everybody is like that, but I just think James is my cup of tea for what he brings to the game and his actual mentality.

“He just wants to win at everything. I like it and the more time I spend with him one on one, the more I see it if that makes sense.”