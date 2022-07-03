Derby County finalise triple transfer swoop

Derby County have signed Tom Barkhuizen, Joe Wildsmith and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing as they prepare for a new era under owner David Clowes.

The Rams takeover finally went through on Friday night and it means the club can look ahead to the new campaign in League One and they have wasted little time in strengthening what was a threadbare squad.

That’s after the club announced three signings yesterday, with Barkhuizen, Wildsmith and Mendez-Laing all arriving on free transfers.

Keeper Wildsmith joins after leaving Sheffield Wednesday and he will be a welcome addition after Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop left this summer.

Meanwhile, Barkhuizen and Mendez-Laing, the latter who was also most recently with Wednesday, will provide Liam Rosenior with additional attacking options, with the duo able to play in various positions in the final third.

All three players have agreed two-year contracts at Pride Park as they look to play a key role in what many fans will hope is a promotion push this season now that the off-field issues are solved.

The verdict

The big news for Derby was the takeover getting done but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve the squad and this is an excellent start.

The three new recruits are all players who have good pedigree and on paper they seem like very good additions for a League One side and they will expect to play a big role this season.

There’s still a lot more work that needs to be done but it’s a positive start under the new owner.

