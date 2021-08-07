Derby County finalise transfer swoop for midfielder

Derby County have completed the signing of Ravel Morrison on a free transfer.

Welcome on board, @morrisonravel! 🙏 Our new 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏 🐏#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 7, 2021

The midfielder had been working with the Rams in recent weeks in a bid to earn a deal with Wayne Rooney’s side and his performances in training and friendly games had drawn praise from the boss.

However, whilst he wasn’t one of three new arrivals confirmed yesterday, Derby have signed the player, with an announcement made ahead of today’s Championship opener against Huddersfield Town.

That will be a big relief for Rooney who has made it clear that he needs to strengthen his squad as the East Midlands outfit prepare for what’s expected to be a tough season ahead.

Morrison has agreed a one-year deal with Derby and this sees him back in football for the first time since leaving Dutch outfit ADO Den Haag in January this year.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, could be in line to make his debut for his new side in the League Cup tie against Salford in the week and he could potentially be involved for the league clash at Peterborough next weekend.

The verdict

This is good news for Derby as Rooney is clearly a huge fan of the player and he could be the manager that finally gets the best out of Morrison on a consistent basis.

Even though he is a risk in the sense that he hasn’t stayed at clubs for long spells, given Derby’s situation this seems like a gamble worth taking.

They have a player who clearly has a talent and he could bring a lot to the midfield with his ability to pick a pass and run with the ball. So, this is an interesting addition and it will be intriguing to see how he does.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.