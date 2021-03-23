Derby County figure set for EFL managerial role

Gary Bowyer is set to leave Derby County and become the new manager of Salford City, according to Football Insider.

Salford are on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Richie Wellens on Monday afternoon, with the club’s hopes of a League Two play-off finish looking slim following a poor run of form.

According to Football Insider, Gary Bowyer has agreed to replace Wellens and become Salford’s new manager.

Derby County quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Pride Park – But are they true?

1 of 19 Pride Park's capacity is 35,597 True False

The 49-year-old has had spells in charge of Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool, guiding the latter to promotion from League Two in 2016/17.

His last spell in management came with Bradford City, but was sacked in February 2020 after yielding only 14 wins from 48 games.

Bowyer joined Derby County’s coaching staff for the Under-23s’ in September, and has since played a key role in helping the likes of Louie Watson and Jack Stretton break into Wayne Rooney’s first-team.

But the Manchester-born manager looks set for a return to the dugout with Salford, as they look to rescue their top-seven hopes.

The Verdict

Wellens’ departure surprised everybody. Salford aren’t a million miles off the play-offs and won the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

But Bowyer is an experienced manager who knows how to go in and hit the ground running, and he could do a good job.

His last spell at Bradford wasn’t the best, but in terms of the short-term, I think he has the attributes to go in, motivate the dressing room and be a good fix.