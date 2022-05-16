Derby County figure makes Pride Park exit

Joe McClaren has left his role as Derby County‘s head of recruitment to become head of football operations at player management agency New Era Global Sports, according to The Athletic.

The wait goes on at Pride Park for the completion of Chris Kirchner’s Rams takeover and the start of the subsequent rebuilding progress but it appears the East Midlands club now have one more spot to fill.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that the 34-year-old, who is the son of former manager Steve McClaren, has left his role as head of recruitment.

Joe McClaren has led the club’s scouting for nearly six years – aiding five Derby managers – but has now officially made his Pride Park exit to link up with New Era Global Sports.

It is understood he’s made the move as he is keen to develop and maintain relationships with players beyond just the transfer windows.

We can expect a busy summer at Derby as, assuming the takeover goes through, lots of signings will need to be made at both youth and senior level to bolster the ranks that have been depleted in recent years.

The Verdict

There are two ways to look at this.

On one level, losing a key figure in the club’s recruitment department ahead of such a vital summer is clearly a blow and leaves Derby needing to fill yet another hole.

On another, it allows Kirchner – or whoever the next owner might be – to bring in his own person to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment.

It’s hard to tell how responsible Joe McClaren has been for Derby’s transfer dealings over the past six years but while there have been some excellent signings in that time – both on loan and permanently – there have also been plenty of flops.

With that in mind, freshening up the head of recruitment could end up having a positive impact all in all.