Derby County figure makes league table admission

Derby County put themselves back into survival contention after they beat relegation rivals Barnsley 2-0 at Pride Park on Saturday.

The result was bettered by Reading, who sit 21st in the table, losing 1-0 at home to Millwall meaning Derby sit just five points off the Royals.

The 2-0 win over the Tykes was as convincing as you get for Derby, as they were comfortable for the majority of the game with Ravel Morrison providing both goals, his first league goals since 2014.

Morrison scored the first of the game midway through the first half, chipping Brad Collins in the Barnsley, capping off a brilliant team move. Morrison got his second shortly into the second half, volleying home are bound after Tom Lawrence hit the woodwork from close range.

However, in speaking to Derby Telegraph after the game, assistant manager Liam Rosenior refused to be drawn on the gap between themselves and safety: “Don’t talk about that!

“When we played against Cardiff and Millwall and lost against Luton, we stayed really calm because the performances were good. When you perform well on a consistent basis, results come. That is really, really important.

“I don’t look at the league table. The season is about points’ accumulation. If we get to a certain amount of points, we will be safe. So it is just about moving onto the next game.”

In the wake of that big win over Barnsley, Derby return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

The Verdict

It’s a good attitude to have as Derby continue to try to put points on the board. For them, that’s all they can, keep getting results and putting pressure on those above and around them.

If they start to think about gap to safety, then the pressure starts to build and what has made this Derby team thrive this season is their ability to play without pressure.

They’ve been dealt several blows and have responded every time, so ensuring they take each game as it comes and just get results will help their bid to get to safety.