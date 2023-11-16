Highlights Festy Ebosele reveals Wayne Rooney advised him to stay in English football, but he believes moving to Udinese has been the best career move.

Ebosele has not had contact with Rooney since leaving Derby County, but he believes taking a risk to move to Italy has been worth it.

Ebosele has adapted to the style of play in Italy and believes he has come a long way in the year and a half he has been at Udinese. The move has worked out well for him.

Festy Ebosele has opened up on the circumstances surrounding his Derby County exit.

The Irish international came through the Rams’ academy system after arriving from Bray Wanderers in 2018.

The defender made his debut under Wayne Rooney, with the team battling against relegation to League One.

The 21-year-old made 38 appearances for the club in the second tier before departing for Serie A side Udinese in 2022.

After a slow start to life in Italian football, he has become a key part of the Udinese team, featuring in all 12 of their opening league games so far this season.

Has Festy Ebosele kept in touch with Wayne Rooney?

Ebosele opened up on the manner of his departure from Derby, revealing that Rooney advised him to remain in English football instead of moving to Italy.

However, the Irishman believes that the switch to Udinese has been the best possible move he could’ve made for his career.

"I did speak with [Rooney],” said Ebosele, via the BBC.

“He just said to consider all my options.

“I did and I still feel that Udinese was the best one for me."

Ebosele was asked whether Rooney has been in contact with him since his Derby departure.

The defender also responded to questions about whether he would recommend other players in English football to take the risk he took to move to Italy.

"No [I haven’t heard from Rooney],” added Ebosele.

"If you're not afraid to take a risk then yeah, definitely.

"You will definitely improve in the long run.

“It's difficult at the start but once you get used to it then it is very enjoyable.

"I definitely think I've come a long way.

“I've been getting used to the style of play in Italy.

“I've had to adapt and add some new aspects to the game.

"I feel like I have done that in the year and a half I've been there now.

“It's working out very well for me."

Derby are still fighting for promotion from League One following their 2022 relegation from the Championship.

Paul Warne’s side are currently seventh in the table, sitting outside the play-offs due to their inferior goals scored record, highlighting how close the table still is at this stage of the campaign.

The Rams finished seventh in the previous campaign, missing out on a top six finish with a final day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Next up for Derby is a clash at Pride Park against Bristol Rovers on 25 November.

Has moving to Udinese worked out for Festy Ebosele?

Ebosele made just 17 league appearances in his first campaign with Udinese, but he has now settled into an important role within the team.

Moving from the relegation zone of the Championship to the Italian top flight is a big jump, but it is one that is now paying off for the Ireland international.

Ebosele has developed into a top talent, and has earned international recognition by earning his debut cap with Ireland earlier this year.

It is fair to say that this move has paid off quite well for the player, with Udinese being an established Serie A regular.