Derby County's season has been very up-and-down, and after a strong start, they suffered a difficult run throughout October and November.

Paul Warne's side have made slight in-roads back towards mid-table recently, and a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Portsmouth has given supporters renewed hope that they have enough quality in their side to compete in the Championship.

Nevertheless, there will be many, including the Rams' 51-year-old manager, who are looking forward to the January transfer window to bring in more recruits to help in the battle against relegation after spending a minimal amount in the summer, but there could also be some interest in some of the stars at Pride Park.

Derby County Transfer Money Spent in Summer Transfer Window Ebou Adams £500,000 Kenzo Goudmijn £600,000 Jacob Widell Zetterstrom £1.4m

Football League World has taken a look at three Derby players who could attract attention and multi-million pound bids in January after a good opening four months of the 2024/25 campaign.

Eiran Cashin

Eiran Cashin has been formidable since making the move from the U21s to the first team in 2021, and he has continued his exceptional form from League One to the Championship this season.

Alongside Curtis Nelson, the 23-year-old has ensured that the Rams have remained competitive in nearly all of their games since August, and they have been relatively solid defensively.

However, with his age, it would not be a surprise to see a Premier League club make a move for Cashin in January. Brighton & Hove Albion have targeted the defender in the past, placing a bid around the £4m mark in the summer of 2023 for him.

With a contract that runs until June 2027, Derby do have a decent level of protection over the academy graduate's future, but it would not be a surprise to see a club make a high bid for him next month.

Cashin has the ability to play in the top flight, but Warne will try everything he can to make sure that he does not move on in January as he is crucial to his side's success.

Kenzo Goudmijn

Signed from AZ Alkmaar for £600,000 in the summer, Kenzo Goudmijn has revolutionised the Rams' midfield at times, and he has settled in quickly at Pride Park.

Warne has found it difficult at times to fit the young Dutch star in the team in his natural position, but he proved against Portsmouth that when he does play in a more advanced role he can take the game by the scruff of the neck and make it his own.

Only 22, Goudmijn has a long career ahead of him, and he has all the qualities needed to play top flight football once again, but teams will have to offer Derby a high fee if they are to take him off their hands any time soon.

Like Cashin, it would be incredibly surprising to see the Dutchman move on in January, but he is showing signs that he can be one of the best midfielders in the Championship in the next couple of years.

The East Midlands club have a star on their hands, and he will be incredibly important if the team want to push up the table in the second-half of the season.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom

Similar to Goudmijn, Jacob Widell Zetterstrom joined Derby in the summer, making the switch from Swedish side Djurgardens for £1.4m.

The Sweden international has made some excellent saves for his new side, and has proven why Wolverhampton Wanderers showed interest in him in May. At times, Zetterstrom has kept his team in games, and has earned points for the Rams single-handedly with his fantastic shot-stopping ability.

His kicking does leave a lot to be desired, and that is potentially why he finds himself at this level at this stage of his career, however, he is still 26 and will improve over the coming years.

Wolves may be looking for a new goalkeeper in January after a very poor start to the season for Jose Sa and Sam Johnstone, and if they want to return for the Swedish star, they will have to pay a lot more than the Rams did in August.

Nevertheless, his contract lasts until 2027, and it would be a huge surprise to see Derby let him go.