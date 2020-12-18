Derby County fans will surely love EFL expert’s prediction as Wayne Rooney’s side prepare for Rotherham United

Derby County will be hoping to continue their recent revival when they travel to Rotherham United this weekend.

The Rams are on a six-match unbeaten run that has seen them move away from the foot of the table and look very much like a side who are set to launch themselves up the Championship.

Victory over Swansea City in midweek moved Wayne Rooney’s side to within just one goal of a spot outside the drop zone and the hope is that a positive result in South Yorkshire could finally see their heads above water.

Rotherham United will likely have other ideas.

The Millers are enduring an expectedly tough campaign and find themselves hovering just above the bottom three.

That hasn’t been helped by a recent run which has seen them pick up just one victory from their last eight fixtures in the Championship.

A last-gasp winner for Blackburn Rovers midweek subjected Paul Warne’s side to a gut-wrenching defeat at Ewood Park and the hope for them is that they can bounce back with a big result against Derby.

However according to Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, that might not happen.

The EFL expert is backing Rooney’s side to record a 2-0 victory over the Millers that should see them extend their excellent run of form.

The Verdict

It’s hard to bet against Derby County getting a result here.

Wayne Rooney’s side are looking like a completely different side at the moment and so confidence is very much on their side.

The Rams are certainly favourite and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them pick up a comfortable victory.