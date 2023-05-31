Coventry City have released striker Martyn Waghorn at the end of his contract, which has sparked debate among Derby County fans about a potential reunion.

The Sky Blues will be playing Championship football again next season after their defeat to Luton Town in Saturday's play-off final and they've wasted no time in beginning their preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Coventry published their retained and released list yesterday, which confirmed that Fankaty Dabo, Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Marty, Tyler Walker, and Waghorn were all leaving the club at the expiration of their contracts.

Derby County fans debate potential Martyn Waghorn reunion

Adding more forward firepower will be high on Paul Warne's list of priorities this summer, which makes the availability of Waghorn, a former Rams forward, an interesting development.

The 33-year-old struggled to make much of an impact for the Sky Blues, scoring just twice in 42 appearances across two seasons with the club, but fared better at Pride Park.

In all, he bagged 30 goals and 13 assists in 123 appearances in his previous spell with Derby so it's no surprise that some supporters are keen to see him brought back...

It's fair to say not everyone agrees, however...