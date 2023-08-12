Highlights Derby County's pursuit of Brighton's Jensen Weir may not be the best move, as they already have players with similar qualities in their squad.

The team's early season struggles highlight the urgent need for reinforcements in certain areas of the squad.

Despite Weir's talent, it may be more beneficial for Derby to look for a player who brings more grit and leadership to the team.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County will be striving to avenge last season's promotion failure, though so far, that has not exactly gone to plan.

Paul Warne's men suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic in their season-opener before crashing out of the Carabao Cup against Blackpool at Pride Park.

The Rams have been tipped to return to the Championship at the second time of asking this time around, and it is still far too early to rule that out, although the early signs are far from promising and have highlighted the urgency in which Warne has to address certain areas of his squad to turn that into reality.

That has now seen Derby linked with a move for Brighton's Jensen Weir.

Derby County linked with Jensen Weir

According to reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, Derby have registered interest in the midfielder, who is primed to head back out on loan from the Seagulls this term.

Derby's pursuits are accompanied by those of League One rivals Reading and Portsmouth.

After being signed from Wigan in 2020, Weir has headed out on two separate loan spells in his Brighton career, spending time with Cambridge United before undertaking a highly-successful stint up at Morecambe last time out.

What are Derby County supporters saying about Jensen Weir?

Following the Rams' latest transfer link, we asked Football League World's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward for his thoughts on this potential signing.

"To be honest with you, I hadn't heard of Jensen Weir but since looking at him, he does look like a really talented young lad," he said.

"Obviously came through the Brighton academy or through their books, so going to be a tidy player.

"Did really well last season at Morecambe, anyone that scores double figures and has 15 goal contributions in a struggling side is going to be talented.

"But for me, yes, he would definitely help us with goals, clearly, but we need someone in there who has got a bit of grit and is really going to get the game by the scruff of the neck.

"That's the kind of player we need, and then it will free up the likes of (Conor) Hourihane and (Max) Bird going forward, but until we get one of those type of players, I don't think it matters who we bring in to the middle - they will all struggle in my opinion."

Would Brighton's Jensen Weir be a good signing for Derby County?

As gifted and promising as Weir may be from an attacking perspective, it is simply vital that Derby sort out the positions that they are actually in need of reinforcements in.

Weir is a creative and inventive midfielder who carries a sincere goal threat, but Derby already have just that in Hourihane, which also means that it would probably be tough to accommodate them both together, too.

Neither player would be willing to be a rotation option, you would think, so despite's the 21-year-old's obvious quality, Derby may be better off looking elsewhere.