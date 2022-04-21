Derby County fan pundit makes clear-cut decision on who should be the Rams’ player of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County’s never say die attitude despite a deduction of 21 points has been one of the more inspiring storylines in the EFL this season.

Wayne Rooney’s men have achieved a remarkable points total given the size and quality of their squad, and everything else that has gone against them off the pitch this season.

Therefore, there are a lot of candidates for Player of the Season at Pride Park, with so many players reaching new levels to give themselves a chance of survival so late in the campaign.

If the nucleus of this squad can be retained for the fast approaching 2022/23 season, the Rams will stand a great chance of bouncing back to the second tier, if their off the pitch issues can be dealt with.

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw selected a popular figure of solidarity as his pick to win the Player of the Season award.

Speaking to Football League World, Straw said: “Player of the Season for Derby County has to be, without doubt, centre back, Curtis Davies.

“Not the actual captain for the season, but has absolutely led by example, he’s played every single minute of every single game as far as I’m aware.

“At 37 years old, he was an integral part of Derby’s backline in their bid to ultimately fail surviving in the Championship.

“Curtis Davies, absolute sure-fire for Player of the Season.”