Derby County fan pundit issues opinion on Ravel Morrison’s time at the Rams

When Ravel Morrison went on trial with Derby County in the summer, not many were sure what to expect.

The midfielder’s last club had agreed to mutually terminate his contract early, and he had failed to make an impact at Sheffield United or Middlesbrough prior to that.

However, after signing a one year contract last summer, he has had a good season with Derby County this campaign.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw whether or not he had been surprised by Ravel Morrison this season.

“Ravel Morrison has been one of those players that Derby took a gamble on in the summer – he’s had highs and lows this season so far – but I think in the last three months his form for Derby and for Jamaica as well, he’s been putting in some really impressive performances.” Jason told FLW.

“Scoring some crucial goals, which is, obviously in Derby’s position, probably the more important thing, rather than the performances, but to get the performances as well is really good.”

“We know this quality was always kind of in him from a young age and he’s never really settled anywhere for various reported reasons, but it does look like that under Wayne Rooney, he’s found a bit of a home at Pride Park and may his form continue.”

The Verdict

We’ve all heard the stories about Ravel Morrison during his time at Manchester United as a youth player, but for whatever reason, the Jamaican international has never lived up to that potential.

Having said that, this season at Derby County, his exceptional talent has been on display for all to see at times.

Morrison has scored some crucial goals in recent weeks for the Rams, and his four goals and three assists in 31 league matches have been a very positive contribution from the 29-year-old.

What happens going forward remains to be seen, but as Jason pointed out, Morrison does appear to have found a bit of a home at Pride Park this season.