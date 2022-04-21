Derby County fan pundit identifies 23-year-old as the club’s flop of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have consistently overperformed this season relative to the quality and size of their squad under Wayne Rooney.

If things go smoothly off the pitch in the next few months, the Rams could be in a very strong position to bounce straight back in League One next season, with the former England captain clearly still very committed to the cause.

A potentially rocky summer transfer window lies ahead with plenty of positions needing replenishing.

A couple of attacking midfielders could be on Rooney’s list to come in for some of their less inspiring players this term.

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw identified two players who have not lived up to expectations this season and could be classed as the club’s biggest flops of the campaign.

Speaking to Football League World, Straw said: “It’s a difficult one because all of Derby’s players have pretty much performed admirably this season.

“I think, if you were to pick somebody out really, Kamil Jozwiak who left in January, didn’t have the desired effect or what we wanted at Derby.

“Hence, one of the reasons why he left, if you’re talking about a player who is still at the club at this moment in time, you would probably have to say Louie Sibley.

“Not necessarily a flop, but he’s not been involved in the first team squad as much as most fans would have expected.“