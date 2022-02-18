“I would have to say let’s get it done”: Derby County fan pundit gives verdict on Mike Ashley’s ownership bid

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw believes that Mike Ashley being in prime position to take over the club is good news for fans.

There are currently three bidders hoping to purchase the club that is currently facing the threat of liquidation while in administration.

It was reported earlier this week that the former Newcastle United owner Ashley is now the leading candidate to take over the club once administrators Quantuma can go ahead with installing new owners.

Financial issues arising with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers have slowed down the process of getting new owners into the club significantly.

But those disagreements are now being resolved, which is paving the path for Quantuma to make a decision on the club’s future imminently.

Straw believes that Ashley has the make-up of an ideal owner, given the club’s need for financial stability and experience.

“If the reports are to be believed, that Mike Ashley is in the prime position to take over Derby County, from this Derby fan I would have to say let’s get it done,” Straw told Football League World.

“I think what Derby are going to need from any owner is somebody who’s got experience, who knows how to run business and, more importantly, knows how to run a football club.

“We know Mike Ashley ticks those boxes.

However, Straw doesn’t believe that Ashley will be able to put money into the club immediately due to the current restrictions that the club face as a consequence of administration.

“We also know Mike Ashley has made a tidy profit from selling Newcastle, but I don’t expect him to plough that money into Derby.

“I think the restrictions that Derby have got in this moment in time, with embargoes and financial restrictions because of administration, and even coming out of administration, the rules that we have to stick to, he’s not going to be able to put in a massive amount of money.

“But what I think he will do, with his business acumen and his football acumen, he will get Derby back on a level playing field hopefully.

“For me, after all the things that have been mentioned, Ashley is definitely the one that me, personally, and a lot of the fans that I’ve heard from have said exactly the same, he would be the man to move Derby County forward.”

Derby have been left fighting for their survival in the Championship following the 21-point deduction penalty they received for going into administration last September.

Wayne Rooney’s side have brought themselves to 23rd in the table and only five points adrift of safety.

Peterborough United is their next opponent, who are only two points above them in the table.

Victory this weekend would bring the Rams to 22nd in the table and that bit closer to safety.

The Verdict

Mike Ashley’s experience in football has been divisive.

He was not well liked during his tenure as the owner of Newcastle, that included the highs of European football but the lows of two relegations to the Championship.

He never splashed the cash with the club, but he did ensure that they never had any financial crises, which is the kind of stewardship that Derby now currently need.

He also raised the club’s profile such that he earned a handsome profit from the sale of the club in late 2021, which bodes well for his potential plans with Derby.