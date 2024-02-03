Highlights Gayle's recent form at Stoke City has been poor, with only three goals in 45 matches.

Derby County is lacking options up front and could benefit from signing Gayle on a free transfer.

While Gayle may not be an improvement based on current form, he could be a short-term solution for Derby's striker woes.

Dwight Gayle was released by Stoke City at the end of the January transfer window, ending a poor 18-month spell at the club, and has been linked with a move to Derby County on a free transfer.

The former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion striker played just 10 times for The Potters this season, failing to find the net at all in the current Championship campaign.

His 18-month spell at Stoke came to an end when he was released on February 1st after a move away from the club failed to materialise during the transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Rams are one of a host of clubs keen - with Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday also keen.

Derby should take a punt at signing the striker

FLW's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward is not convinced about Gayle's form at Stoke but due to a lack of options at Pride Park would take the striker on a free transfer following his release.

He said: "The Dwight Gayle of five years ago? Definitely Would have had him at Derby. He was quick, great goals to games ratio - I think it was a one-in-three in his career, but at Stoke in the last couple of years, he's scored three goals in two season. He has not been prolific for a couple of years now.

"He's a similar age to what we've already got, so not exactly going to improve us. But the fact is, we've only got Collins at the moment, so he would give us somebody off the bench, or potentially somebody to play alongside him. He's a bit more pace than Collins, so it could work.

"So, I'll take him purely for the fact that we have nobody else, but I don't think he's probably one Paul Warne would be looking at at the start of January.

"But, as they say, beggars can't choosers, and if he is available I would happily have him at Derby right now."

He doesn't look like an improvement based on current form

Derby have already been linked with a move for the former Newcastle forward, but mustn't be blinded by his impressive goal record from years ago when making the decision whether to sign him.

With just three goals in 45 matches since joining the Potters, it doesn't look like Gayle is a particularly impressive target for Warne's side.

The striker has previously been a fantastic goalscorer in the Championship, netting 23 times for both Newcastle and West Brom in the second division during his spells at the clubs, although that was many years ago now.

However, his attacking output has slowly been dropping over the years, finally bottoming out at Stoke where he played just ten times this season, without scoring. The striker was signed based on his Championship scoring record, which he completely failed to live up to during his spell at the club.

Dwight Gayle's Stoke City Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 10 Average Minutes Per Game 32 Goals 0 xG (Expected Goals) 0.70 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 0.5 Big Chances Missed 1 Touches Per Game 9.0 Big Chances Created 1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.8 Possession Lost Per Game 2.0 Stats Correct As Of February 3rd, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Whether he will perform better in League One is currently unknown, but Gayle hasn't shown anything to make anyone think he will be back among the goals any time soon.

Despite this, it seems Derby are desperate for a new striker signing. Collins has scored an impressive 18 goals already this season, but is the only fit striker available for selection, following injuries to Connor Washington and Martyn Waghorn.

While he wouldn't be an improvement on their current number nine, Gayle could be an effective short-term signing for the Rams, as they target promotion back to the Championship.