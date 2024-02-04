This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the January transfer window now closed, clubs up and down the country can reflect on the business done to strengthen their squads.

Derby County certainly had an interesting month, with two new additions at Pride Park.

Derby County January transfers

Corey Blackett-Taylor arriving on loan from Charlton Athletic with a view to a permanent deal in the summer was certainly an exciting addition, and Ebou Adams' loan move from Cardiff to Pride Park also looks a solid signing.

However, many felt that the club needed to strengthen their striking options last month, and the club failed to do so, despite being linked with a number of options.

Both Lee Gregory and Michael Smith of Sheffield Wednesday were linked with moves to the Rams late in the window, but in the end, neither made the switch.

Derby may regret not signing a striker

With the Rams having failed to make any forward additions, we wanted to know what the fans thought of their window, and in particular, their failure to add more striking options to Paul Warne's squad.

As such, we spoke to FLW's Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward, who offered a frank assessment of the club's failure.

"Derby not signing a striker massively concerns me, like most of the fanbase," Shaun explained to FLW.

"We were desperate to get one, if not two, strikers in in January.

"Paul Warne has come out and actually said that he didn't want to make the same mistakes as last season where we didn't strengthen and so not to strengthen in an area we are really weak if Collins gets injured is a massive shame.

"I'm sure Paul Warne is furious behind the scenes because if Collins gets injured then we really are screwed in that area of the pitch.

So, fingers crossed he stays fit and he can stay fit long enough for Washington and Waghorn to prove their fitness to support him.

"But, it's going to be a long couple of months if anything happens to him."

Still hope for Derby County?

Our fan pundit's frustration is clear to see, and it would certainly be interesting to know how Paul Warne truly feels about the club's window.

In perhaps some promising news for Derby, they can still sign free agents at this stage, with one experienced name in particular having been linked with the club in recent days.

Indeed, having been released by Stoke City, 34-year-old striker Dwight Gayle is said to be a player that the Rams have shown an interest in, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Rams are not the only club keen, though, and face strong competition for his signature, with a host of other Championship and League One sides also credited with an interest.

It will be interesting to see if Derby win the race, or fail to capture Gayle as they reportedly did Lee Gregory and Michael Smith.