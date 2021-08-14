Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Derby County fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rams transfer deals from over the years

Published

4 mins ago

on

If there’s one thing Wayne Rooney will want to see at Derby County over the next few weeks, it’s the speed of the club’s transfer activity.

Rooney has been unable to properly rebuild his squad this summer due to a number of off-field issues.

Richard Stearman, Ravel Morrison, Ryan Allsop and Curtis Davies have all signed having previously been free agents.

Can you try and get 22 out of 22 on this Derby transfer quiz? Have a go!

1 of 22

Who is Derby's club-record signing?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Derby County fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rams transfer deals from over the years

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: