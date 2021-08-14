Derby County fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rams transfer deals from over the years

If there’s one thing Wayne Rooney will want to see at Derby County over the next few weeks, it’s the speed of the club’s transfer activity.

Rooney has been unable to properly rebuild his squad this summer due to a number of off-field issues.

Richard Stearman, Ravel Morrison, Ryan Allsop and Curtis Davies have all signed having previously been free agents.

Can you try and get 22 out of 22 on this Derby transfer quiz? Have a go!

1 of 22 Who is Derby's club-record signing? Tom Ince Matej Vydra Jason Shackell Jacob Butterfield