Derby County and Charlton Athletic are two former Premier League clubs now having to try and navigate their way out of League One, and they have had contrasting starts to the season.

Under Paul Warne, the Rams have won three times and also lost the same amount of matches to be on nine points, whereas the Addicks are three points behind them but have also already sacked their manager.

Dean Holden paid the price for four league defeats on the spin, and he has been replaced by Michael Appleton in the dugout at The Valley.

Both clubs have added significantly in the transfer market, with Charlton signing the likes of Alfie Pay, Panuchte Camara and Terry Taylor whilst the Rams have signed a lot of League One experience with faces such as Connor Washington, Joe Ward, Curtis Nelson and Sonny Bradley among others.

The two clubs did come into contact though in the final stages of the transfer window, and it related to a Charlton player.

According to the South London Press, versatile wide player Corey Blackett-Taylor was wanted by Paul Warne, but the Addicks were able to rebuff an approach from Pride Park for his services.

Blackett-Taylor will likely be an important part of Michael Appleton's plans with not much to choose from in terms of his options out wide, but it could have been a different story if Derby's approach was accepted.

Charlton also had to fend off bids from Wrexham for George Dobson, whilst young striker Miles Leaburn had interest from Championship sides and also German clubs.

Where would Corey Blackett-Taylor have fit in at Derby?

With Derby playing a 3-5-2 formation once again under Warne, a system which was his go-to when a long-serving manager at Rotherham, you would not think that Blackett-Taylor would really fit in at Pride Park.

Of course, the winger would be a good option to have if Warne ever went back to something like a 4-2-3-1, but Blackett-Taylor has also adapted to become a bit of a wing-back whilst at Charlton.

Blackett-Taylor has already featured as a left wing-back three times in the league this season and in his first year at The Valley he often played at left wing-back - that is despite being right-footed.

That is the area that he was most likely being recruited for by Warne if he could've got a deal over the line, adding some pace and an inverted wing-back type of player to his side to battle with a more conventional left-sider in Callum Elder.

What is Corey Blackett-Taylor's current situation at Charlton?

Back in March 2023, Blackett-Taylor had his contract extended with the Addicks using an optional one-year clause as it was set to expire just a few months later.

That will keep him around at the club until the summer of 2024, but the 25-year-old will have a big decision to make soon regarding his future.

He could sign a new deal if he is offered it by Charlton before the end of the season or there is every chance that Blackett-Taylor could want a new challenge, and if Warne is still at Derby by then there could be renewed. interest coming his way.