Derby County have started 2025 poorly, and results on the pitch have been incredibly dismal, while off the pitch work continues to help the Rams battle against relegation.

Paul Warne has retained the backing of owner David Clowes despite winning just four Championship games in 23 attempts, and he will lead the fight for survival, with his side currently just a point above the bottom three.

Lars-Jorgen Salvesen arrived at Pride Park from Norwegian side Viking FK for £800k last week, kick-starting the East Midlands outfit's January transfer window, but a long-term knee ligament injury to Curtis Nelson means that a new centre-back is now the priority for the Rams.

With Nat Phillips also sidelined after pulling up against Leyton Orient in the FA Cup third round, keeping hold of the defensive line is a must, and Brighton's bid for Eiran Cashin on Monday evening will cause a huge amount of worry for Derby.

Brighton's bid has come at the wrong time for Derby

It's been an incredibly difficult few months for the Rams and their supporters with injuries, poor results and now a bid for one of their best players all making the threat of relegation feel more real.

This is not the first time that Brighton have targeted the 23-year-old, with the Seagulls tabling offers in the 2023 summer transfer window for the defender. A £4m fee was agreed on deadline day ahead of Derby's promotion-winning season, but the deal never got over the line.

Cashin signed a new contract with the club in February 2024, extending his stay at the club until the end of the 2026/27 campaign, and this will have an impact on the asking price that the Championship side will have.

However, with options limited at centre-back currently, a deal would have to involve a loan back to Pride Park for the rest of the season.

For Derby, this bid could not have come at a worse time, with the rest of the squad needing vital improvements. While the defence does need some upgrading, it was the last area that Warne needed to fix before the news about Nelson's injury was announced on Monday.

Derby County's centre-back options (TransferMarkt) Player Positions Status Craig Forsyth LB/CB - Curtis Nelson CB Knee ligaments injury Eiran Cashin CB - Jake Rooney CB/RB Returning from a knee injury Nat Phillips CB Injured, on loan from Liverpool Ryan Nyambe CB/RB Returning from a knee injury

Brighton may find it incredibly difficult to tempt the Rams this month, but it is clear that their interest in Cashin has not let up despite a year-and-a-half passing since their last attempt to bring him to the south coast.

Brighton may offer a bid too good to turn down

Although they have been denied in the past, the 23-year-old will be looking to play at the highest level possible as soon as he can, and with Derby threatened by relegation, he could be persuaded.

An eight-figure offer may have to be sent by Brighton to capture their man, while they might also have to send Cashin back on loan to the Rams for the rest of 2024/25.

The Seagulls have plenty of cover in the centre-back position themselves, and it is clear that the Mansfield-born defender is one for the future for them. However, they are serious in their interest, and Warne has another speed bump to get over.

Supporters will not want to see Cashin leave at such an important time in the season, but if the right bid comes in, then Derby may just let go of one of their brightest stars.