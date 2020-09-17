Derby County facing triple injury blow ahead of Luton clash

Derby County will be without attacking trio Martyn Waghorn, Duane Holmes and Tom Lawrence for their trip to face Luton Town this weekend due to ongoing injury issues, Philip Cocu has revealed to the Derby Telegraph.

It’s been a shaky start to Cocu’s second season in charge for the Rams, who were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Reading and then beaten 2-1 by Preston North End in their Championship opener.

Due to injury issues, Waghorn, Holmes, and Lawrence have missed both those games and, speaking ahead of the weekend’s trip to Kenilworth Road, the Dutchman revealed the trio would not be available against the Hatters.

He added: “Duane Holmes is still not training with the team.

“Lawrence is doing individual work (with the physios), Waghorn is working outside individually but not with the team training yet.”

Cocu noted that he doesn’t expect them back next week either, meaning they may miss the Championship tie against Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park on the 26th of September as well.

The trio combined for 25 goals and 12 assists last season, while the Rams are also without last season’s joint-top goalscorer (12) and leading provider of assists (seven) Chris Martin, who has joined Bristol City after leaving the club as a free agent.

The recent arrival of winger Kamil Jozwiak, who has signed from Lech Poznan, may help cushion what is a significant blow for Derby.

The Verdict

This is a frustrating update for Derby as they look set to be without this important attacking trio for a little while longer.

We saw just how impressive some of the young players coming through at Pride Park were last summer and it seems as though the impetus may be on them once again to get the job done against Luton.

Derby will no doubt be determined to get back to winning ways as they look to build on the progress made in Cocu’s first season in charge.

Beyond that, they’ll be hoping for a swift return for their forward trio.