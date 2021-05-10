Derby County face fresh concerns as relegation rival seek answers from EFL

Derby County are facing a fresh legal battle following securing their Championship safety as a Wycombe Wanderers spokesman has confirmed that they will be seeking advice over the Rams’ alleged financial irregularities.

County have been in trouble with the EFL in 2020, with the sale of Pride Park to owner Mel Morris and amortisation issues coming under scrutiny, but after investigations the Rams weren’t given any financial punishments or points deductions.

The EFL appealed the amortisation aspect and there’s still no word on that result, so in effect Derby could still be punished after the season has climaxed – or punishment could come at the start of next season should they be found guilty.

With the Championship relegation places being settled with Wycombe, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday all going down, the division is being left in limbo due to the outstanding results of the EFL’s appeal on Derby’s apparent misdemeanours.

With Wycombe finishing in 22nd place, they have a case more than anyone to get this sorted – and quickly.

Chairboys owner Rob Couhig attended Wycombe’s final game of the season against Middlesbrough on Satirday whilst he wasn’t prepared to go into details of a possible legal challenge, another figure close to the club suggested a legal battle could ensue.

“We have an obligation to our fans, players and coaches to look at everything and go from there,” Couhig said, per The Athletic.

Continuing on from Couhig’s comments, a Wycombe spokesperson said: “We’re probably going to get advice, whether it’s from a QC or whether it’s from people in the EFL as to exactly what the status is and what the possible ramifications are.

“This is a situation where the EFL made a determination that Derby violated the rules of financial fair play and there should have been a penalty. Then a panel reversed that, so they are awaiting some further adjudication.”

The Verdict

Just when they thought they were safe from the perilous drop to League One, another curveball is thrown in Derby’s direction.

It may come to nothing in the end, however the fact that their amortisation issue still hasn’t been settled following the EFL appeal back in September is hanging over their head like a grey cloud.

This may all blow over eventually but the longer it drags on, the more chance County find of getting punished – however it would be a real surprise if their Championship status is threatened by this.