After missing out on the play-offs this season, Derby County will be looking to strengthen in the transfer market this summer.

One player they are reportedly eyeing up is Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay.

Indeed, as per the Daily Record (15/05, 17:33) Lindsay is set to depart Ibrox this summer, with Derby County said to be one of the sides chasing his signature.

With that transfer link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Lindsay potentially making the move to Pride Park.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst this could be deemed a risk for Derby, on a free transfer, it may be worth the gamble.

Lindsay is still very young and therefore has plenty of room to develop in the future, meaning he could be a success at League One level.

There is certainly potential there when you look at his numbers for Rangers 'B' this season, too.

Indeed, 14 goals and seven assists is not to be sniffed at all.

It is a big gap between the Lowland League and League One, though.

Adam Jones

Having older heads at Derby County will be important and that's why they will be glad to have the likes of Conor Hourihane and Craig Forsyth at their disposal following the departures of Curtis Davies and Richard Stearman.

But they've also got to start looking at the future.

Jason Knight is a fantastic asset for them to have, but it would be difficult to see him staying beyond the summer despite his contract option being activated and some of their other youngsters may also attract interest, so bringing in someone like Lindsay who could potentially be sold on for a decent amount in the future could pay dividends.

He has 14 goals and seven assists in 40 competitive appearances this term, making him an excellent attacking asset to have in the middle of the park.

Goal contributors like him will be needed throughout the Rams' first 11 to give themselves a good chance of winning promotion next term.

Getting this deal done would be a no-brainer, even if he doesn't manage to make a major first-team impact straight away.

Ned Holmes

Charlie Lindsay's eye-catching form for Rangers B team this term highlights that the 19-year-old has got plenty of potential.

12 goals and six assists illustrate that Lindsay is both a goalscorer and a creator but it's important to remember he was playing in the Scottish fifth tier so he may not be ready for League One yet.

Whether the 19-year-old is someone that would be able to come in and make an impact at Pride Park next season remains to be seen but on a free transfer, or indeed for a nominal compensation fee, this is a deal worth pursuing.

The Rams have given opportunities to young players but they may struggle to beat out Sunderland as Tony Mowbray has helped a number of bright talents find their best.