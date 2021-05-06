Derby County are interested in making a potential move to sign Brighton defender Shane Duffy in the summer transfer window if they are able to survive the drop, according to Football Insider.

Duffy has endured a difficult time of it this season out on loan with Celtic in Scotland. He has failed to live up to expectations and to justify the seven-figure loan fee and the significant portion of his £45,000-a-week wages that the Scottish giants have paid for his services. The 29-year-old’s game time has been limited during the second half of the campaign as a result.

Despite that, Wayne Rooney is thought to be an admirer of Duffy and the qualities he could bring to Derby next season. It is being reported by Football Insider that he could be set to make a move to bring him in on loan next term, as long as the Rams do escape the drop and secure a win against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day.

The big 22-question Derby County end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did Derby play in their first league game of the season? Blackburn Luton Watford Reading

Brighton are thought to not see the defender as part of their plans for next season, and Graham Potter is ready to sanction another loan move for him in the summer transfer window. That suggests that the Rams would have a decent chance of getting this one over the line if they did want to make it happen.

The verdict

This would be an interesting move for the Rams in the summer, with the club needing to make defensive signings to try and bolster the squad ahead of next term. However, Duffy’s time at Celtic does not inspire a lot of confidence that he would be the right man for them to be targeting to push them forwards if they do manage to survive the drop.

Having said that, Duffy still has a lot of quality to bring to the table and is proven at Championship level having helped Brighton earn promotion to the top-flight in 2016/17. He would also be very motivated to prove people wrong after a frustrating time of it up in Scotland this term.

He needs to have a manager who believes in him once again and with Rooney being an admirer of him, he could represent the right sort of coach for him to work under and get back to his best. It would be a gamble, but potentially one that might well pay off if he can rediscover his best form.