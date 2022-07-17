Derby County eyeing move for 29-year old Rangers striker

Kemar Roofe may be making the switch from Rangers to Derby County this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror [17 July, page 74].

The forward has emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Rams, with the League One side looking at a potential loan move.

Derby find themselves now in a position to strengthen their side ahead of the upcoming league season.

Clowes Development have taken over the club, ending their stint in administration which lasted since last September.

During that period, the club suffered relegation to the third division and manager Wayne Rooney has exited his post.

Liam Rosenior has taken over the role and is keen to bring the 29-year old to Pride Park this transfer window.

Roofe scored 16 goals for the Ibrox club last season, including the decisive goal in the Europa League quarter finals against Portuguese side Braga.

However, injury issues have seen him unable to earn consistent gametime, which has led to speculation suggesting a move this summer could be on the cards.

Derby will be hoping to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the second division this season.

Rosenior’s side get their campaign underway on July 30 in the opening game with Oxford United.

The Verdict

This would come as a surprising move, with going from Rangers to Derby being quite a change in scenery given the team’s current status.

But it would be a great signing for the Rams given Roofe’s recent goal scoring record.

His injury record would be a concern, but it could be worth the risk if he can continue his rich vein of form in front of goal for the club.

He has previously played in the EFL with Leeds United, so should also have plenty of experience to help boost this Derby side.