Derby County have joined the race to acquire Liverpool striker Jayden Danns on loan in the January transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old has repeatedly been rumoured to join fellow Merseysider Wayne Rooney at Plymouth Argyle throughout the winter; however, amid the Devonshire side's relegation fears, a move to any other Championship side would likely make for a more enticing prospect.

Danns rose to notoriety at the start of the calendar year after an injury crisis saw the Melwood academy graduate string together a run of games under Jürgen Klopp.

Jayden Danns - All appearances 2023-24 (as per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Goals Minutes U18 Premier League 9 9 744' Premier League 2 7 3 567' FA Youth Cup 3 5 270' Premier League 2 0 7' Europa League 1 0 11' EFL Trophy 1 0 1' FA Cup 1 2 27' EFL Cup 1 0 33'

As well as scoring twice against Southampton in the FA Cup, the forward was on the pitch as Liverpool won the 2024 EFL Cup final, coming on as a late substitute as the Reds beat Chelsea 1-0 in extra time.

Despite the buzz surrounding his performances, progress has stalled somewhat under Arne Slot, as a back injury sustained in pre-season left him unable to prove himself to the Dutchman.

Having returned to fitness, the England U18 international was entrusted with five first-team minutes against Southampton in the EFL Cup on December 18th, though with his parent club possessing a wealth of attacking depth and proving to be one of the most free-scoring teams in world football, it seems inevitable that their young striker will look to secure first-team action elsewhere this January.

Derby County keen on Jayden Danns amid need to strengthen striker options

The purported interest in Danns will come as no surprise to supporters of Paul Warne's newly-promoted side, as despite sitting relatively comfortably in mid-table, they have struggled to find a consistent source of goals from the centre-forward position.

Current first-choice Jerry Yates has suffered from extended goal-droughts throughout the season.

Before his strike against West Brom on Boxing Day, the Yorkshireman had mustered just four goals in the league, with three of those arriving in successive November games.

This lack of reliability suggests that a starting berth could be immediately available for Danns, should he make the 2-hour trip to Derbyshire this winter.

Jayden Danns could benefit from Derby's famous youth-nurturing culture

While the current iteration of Derby may present the oldest average age in the league, the club have a rich history of developing teenage talent, be it on loan or through their academy.

Danns could follow in the footsteps of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson in becoming one of a long list of now-household names who were allowed the opportunity to mature and develop at Pride Park. But does the striker present the same level as potential as these aforementioned top-tier talents?

A naturally gifted finisher with raw dribbling ability and hold-up play beyond his years, Jayden Danns is undoubtedly one of the nation's top teenage prospects currently in his position.

During an internal interview, shortly after his run of first-team appearances, he confessed: "I like making runs forward, I like dropping in deep to get the ball. It feels like everything is coming together."

The infamous physicality of the Championship would undoubtedly prove a tough setting for Liverpool's number 76 to show off his rare combination of strength and style, but one could argue, where better to hone these already advanced attributes?