Derby County eyeing EFL man as Jayden Bogle replacement

Derby County are eyeing a move for Wigan Athletic right-back Nathan Byrne as a replacement for Jayden Bogle, according to a report from Football Insider.

It was announced yesterday that Bogle and fellow full-back Max Lowe had left the Rams to join Sheffield United in a double-deal thought to be worth in the region of £11 million.

The 20-year-old’s exit means that Andre Wisdom is currently the only right-back in Phillip Cocu’s squad, though you’d imagine the Dutchman is likely to bring in a replacement before the window closes in October.

It appears he may have already identified his target as Football Insider has reported that Derby are preparing to make a move for Byrne.

After going into administration and being relegated from the Championship last term, Wigan have lost a number of their key assets this summer and it appears the 28-year-old could be the next to leave.

The report claims that the Rams are keen on the right-back and are ready to take advantage of the Latics’ off-field issues to get a deal done.

Byrne has been a mainstay in Wigan’s side over the last three seasons and is coming off the back of an impressive 2019/20 campaign – having contributed a goal and eight assists.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his current deal, which is likely to mean it will be easy for Derby to prize him away from his current employers.

The Verdict

Losing Bogle was, without a doubt, a blow as the 20-year-old looks a really bright prospect but bringing in Byrne as a replacement seems a really shrewd move.

He’s shown his capabilities both defensively and bombing forward down the wing, and, alongside Wisdom, would mean Cocu has some strong options at right-back.

The East Midlands club will likely be able to sign him very cheaply and may be able to reinvest some of the fee for Bogle elsewhere.